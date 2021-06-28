Mutual Advisors LLC Has $341,000 Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $460,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 18.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In other news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,710,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $443,469.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,810.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DFS opened at $123.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $125.38. The company has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.74.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.89%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.