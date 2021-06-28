Mutual Advisors LLC Has $271,000 Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TOT)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TOT) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,287,256 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,037,249,000 after purchasing an additional 834,078 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,907,583 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $181,859,000 after acquiring an additional 205,200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,440,305 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $113,573,000 after acquiring an additional 168,449 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,789,363 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $74,992,000 after acquiring an additional 35,136 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,406,127 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $65,441,000 after acquiring an additional 200,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOT stock opened at $48.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.96. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $50.41. The company has a market cap of $128.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.97.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.25. TotalEnergies had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $43.74 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.94%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TOT. Mizuho raised their price objective on TotalEnergies from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered TotalEnergies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.29.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

