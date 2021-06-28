Mutual Advisors LLC Buys New Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $45.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ABM Industries Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $55.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.03.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.28%.

In other ABM Industries news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 14,565 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $764,371.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,221.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $1,325,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,372 shares of company stock worth $2,504,283. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

