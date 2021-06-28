Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Shares Down 6.1%

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) shares were down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.73 and last traded at $23.74. Approximately 14,220 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,600,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.29.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MUR shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 3.19.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 75.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40.00%.

In other news, VP Kelly L. Whitley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $48,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,476.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $91,167.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,566 shares of company stock valued at $775,162. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 763.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 796.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

