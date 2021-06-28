Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.45

Mosaic Capital Co. (CVE:M)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.45 and last traded at C$5.40, with a volume of 511958 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.87, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of C$57.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.21.

Get Mosaic Capital alerts:

In other Mosaic Capital news, Director Harold Kunik sold 11,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.95, for a total value of C$35,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,515 shares in the company, valued at C$680,019.25. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,100 shares of company stock valued at $103,667.

Mosaic Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth capital, mature, buyouts, and middle market investments. It prefers to invest in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, utilities sectors and infrastructure, distribution, construction, business services, oil and gas services, manufacturing and real estate industries.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.