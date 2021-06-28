Mork Capital Management LLC Has $2.26 Million Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Mork Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 20.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. General Motors comprises approximately 1.7% of Mork Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Mork Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 6.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 3.1% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,783 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in General Motors by 40.0% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $60.39 on Monday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $64.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.59. The firm has a market cap of $87.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $12,125,310.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,923,381.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 275,975 shares of company stock worth $17,317,617. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.48.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

