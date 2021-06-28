Mork Capital Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Mork Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 76.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 62,300 shares during the quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercury General by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,467,000 after buying an additional 193,615 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Mercury General by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,580,000 after purchasing an additional 15,824 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Mercury General by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 581,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,357,000 after purchasing an additional 49,411 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mercury General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,581,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,293,000 after purchasing an additional 48,351 shares during the period. 38.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mercury General alerts:

NYSE MCY opened at $63.24 on Monday. Mercury General Co. has a 1 year low of $38.99 and a 1 year high of $67.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.40.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $951.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.68 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.67%.

Mercury General Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Further Reading: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.