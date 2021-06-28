Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Monolithic Power Systems has increased its dividend payment by 150.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Monolithic Power Systems has a payout ratio of 36.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems to earn $5.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.3%.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $365.68 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.22. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $222.56 and a 1 year high of $406.75. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.89.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 1,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.48, for a total transaction of $439,672.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 324,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,676,838.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 6,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.82, for a total transaction of $2,096,365.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,452,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,976 shares of company stock worth $41,522,468. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.89.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

