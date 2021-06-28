Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $236.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,236. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $159.35 and a one year high of $235.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.90.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

