Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 32,565 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 190.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,565 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $4,370,566,000. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $1,126,076,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,594,000 after buying an additional 1,638,263 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,590,000 after buying an additional 1,628,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,175,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,656 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $164.02. 120,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,655,670. The firm has a market cap of $431.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.50. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

