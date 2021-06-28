Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 27,684 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,684 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.1% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $39,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,005,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,667,000 after purchasing an additional 27,339 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $200.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,151. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.58. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $138.50 and a twelve month high of $200.08.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

