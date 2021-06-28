Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 307,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,176 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $17,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,870,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,214,000 after purchasing an additional 576,023 shares during the period. Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in Mondelez International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 31,261,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,708,000 after purchasing an additional 997,949 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,101,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,817,000 after purchasing an additional 424,151 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $850,633,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Mondelez International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,419,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,081,000 after purchasing an additional 624,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.43.

Mondelez International stock opened at $63.18 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.21. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $88.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.65%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.