Monashee Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,150,000. Paysafe makes up 1.9% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Paysafe as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSFE. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter valued at approximately $657,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000.

Get Paysafe alerts:

PSFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Paysafe in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “positive” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ:PSFE opened at $12.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.18. Paysafe Limited has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.