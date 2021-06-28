Monashee Investment Management LLC Takes $3.61 Million Position in DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 187,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. L1 Capital Pty Ltd bought a new stake in DarioHealth during the 1st quarter valued at $9,923,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in DarioHealth during the 1st quarter valued at $6,860,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DarioHealth during the 1st quarter valued at $5,231,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in DarioHealth during the 1st quarter valued at $2,609,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DarioHealth by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 23,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DRIO shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Cowen began coverage on shares of DarioHealth in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of DarioHealth from $18.25 to $15.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.38.

In related news, Director Dennis M. Mcgrath sold 45,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $783,176.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,389.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRIO opened at $22.58 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.77. The stock has a market cap of $350.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.32. DarioHealth Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 million. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 370.22% and a negative return on equity of 74.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DarioHealth Corp. will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario Tools, which are devices that integrate with applications on a user's smartphone; DarioEngage, a population health management platform; and the Dario Loop, an AI-driven journey engine.

