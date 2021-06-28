Monashee Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,705,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,356,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,333,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Achilles Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Achilles Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $413,000. 41.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Achilles Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital began coverage on Achilles Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Shares of Achilles Therapeutics stock opened at $10.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.49. Achilles Therapeutics plc has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 11.51 and a quick ratio of 11.51.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($8.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($7.44). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Achilles Therapeutics plc will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

