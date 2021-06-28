Monashee Investment Management LLC Makes New $3.03 Million Investment in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,030,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 0.73% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRCA. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 317.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Verrica Pharmaceuticals news, CFO A Brian Davis purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,581. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ted White purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $39,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,561.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 11,500 shares of company stock worth $113,725 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRCA opened at $11.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.75. The stock has a market cap of $313.30 million, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 2.28. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $18.42.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VRCA shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating common warts; and that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

