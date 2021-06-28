Monashee Investment Management LLC Makes New $2.58 Million Investment in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after buying an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 336.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after buying an additional 43,690 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 506.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 54,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after buying an additional 45,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SWTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.67.

Shares of SWTX opened at $84.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.74. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $96.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -62.42 and a beta of 0.70.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Equities analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 38,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $2,652,862.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 908,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,697,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total value of $680,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,511 shares in the company, valued at $12,083,173.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,048 shares of company stock worth $5,838,656 over the last ninety days. 30.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

