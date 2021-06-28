Monashee Investment Management LLC Invests $2.48 Million in Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.75% of Omega Alpha SPAC at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in Omega Alpha SPAC during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Omega Alpha SPAC in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Alpha SPAC during the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Omega Alpha SPAC during the first quarter worth $990,000. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC in the first quarter valued at $1,044,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OMEG opened at $9.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.93. Omega Alpha SPAC has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

Omega Alpha SPAC focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

