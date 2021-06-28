Monashee Investment Management LLC Invests $1.98 Million in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Vector Acquisition Co. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth about $495,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VAQC opened at $9.90 on Monday. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $10.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.93.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

