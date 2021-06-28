Monashee Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Monashee Investment Management LLC lowered its position in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,800 shares during the period. GCM Grosvenor comprises approximately 0.9% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Monashee Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GCM Grosvenor were worth $5,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 20.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 5,060,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,225,000 after purchasing an additional 869,286 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,960,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,921,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,764,000 after purchasing an additional 249,266 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,129,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,436,000 after purchasing an additional 188,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,320,000. 20.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GCMG opened at $10.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.83. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $15.36.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GCM Grosvenor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

About GCM Grosvenor

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

