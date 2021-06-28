Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 31.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 49.3% during the first quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the first quarter worth about $9,214,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 112.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the first quarter worth about $5,482,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 75.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCRI opened at $67.46 on Monday. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.29 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $74.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist raised their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, COO David-Jacques Farahi sold 29,700 shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $2,106,621.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,533,787.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

