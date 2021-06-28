Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) will report earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.54 and the lowest is $1.23. Molson Coors Beverage reported earnings per share of $1.55 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Molson Coors Beverage.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TAP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,796,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,904,000 after acquiring an additional 583,818 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at $20,156,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 318.9% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

TAP stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $54.83. 1,082,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,322,141. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $61.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of -15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

