Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Stock Position Reduced by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 60.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,282 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 965.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 293.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MHK shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.81.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,508 shares in the company, valued at $14,542,776. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $195.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.06. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.79 and a 1 year high of $231.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

