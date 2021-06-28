Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.71. Moelis & Company reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 763.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Moelis & Company.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 56.19% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $263.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.22.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 17,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $998,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,666 shares of company stock worth $6,153,551. Corporate insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MC. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 48.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 6,714 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,796,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $263,241,000 after buying an additional 143,216 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,781,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 4.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $56.17 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $59.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.05. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.60%.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

