ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $468.59 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) to announce sales of $468.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ModivCare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $479.40 million and the lowest is $457.78 million. ModivCare posted sales of $282.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full year sales of $1.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ModivCare.

Get ModivCare alerts:

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $453.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.06 million. ModivCare had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MODV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on ModivCare from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MODV. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ModivCare during the fourth quarter worth $11,203,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in ModivCare during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,138,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in ModivCare during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,813,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,073,000.

MODV opened at $174.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. ModivCare has a 1-year low of $73.35 and a 1-year high of $184.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.27.

About ModivCare

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ModivCare (MODV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.