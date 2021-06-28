Mizuho Begins Coverage on Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ)

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MQ opened at $28.50 on Thursday. Marqeta has a fifty-two week low of $28.16 and a fifty-two week high of $32.75.

In other news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Iii, bought 296,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $7,999,992.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

