Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 5,380 Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. Restaurant Brands International accounts for approximately 6.1% of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,578,000 after buying an additional 12,723 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 225,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,768,000 after purchasing an additional 51,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.46. 40,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,468,998. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.85. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.12 and a twelve month high of $71.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.59.

In related news, Director Daniel S. Schwartz sold 281,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total transaction of $19,227,308.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at $110,602.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 25,931 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $1,808,168.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,812,614.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 407,836 shares of company stock valued at $27,899,495 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.