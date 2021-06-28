Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $36.26 Million

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 28th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be bought for approximately $352.97 or 0.01028637 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market cap of $36.26 million and $45,131.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00044182 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00121928 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.55 or 0.00164808 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000163 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,438.44 or 1.00361592 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 102,736 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

