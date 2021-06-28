Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $34.24 Million

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 28th. One Mirrored Apple coin can currently be bought for approximately $133.84 or 0.00388856 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Apple has a market capitalization of $34.24 million and $488.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00043445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00120727 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.02 or 0.00162760 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000168 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,436.14 or 1.00052291 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 255,807 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Apple Coin Trading

