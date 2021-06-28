Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 12.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,569 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,007 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $47.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.80. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.80.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CFG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

