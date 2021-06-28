Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $2.62 Million Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 85.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 804,970 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 3.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,078,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,012,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,266 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Infosys by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,742,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,534,000 after buying an additional 4,778,782 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,164,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,991,000 after buying an additional 1,113,741 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Infosys by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,141,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 14.6% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 8,368,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.97.

NYSE:INFY opened at $21.25 on Monday. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $21.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.05.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Infosys had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

