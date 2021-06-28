Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $2.26 Million Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Dollar General by 146.7% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General stock opened at $211.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $209.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $225.25. The firm has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.39.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

