Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Micro Focus International plc is an infrastructure software company which develops, sells and supports software products and solutions. The Company’s products include Access Manager, Access Review, AccuRev, AccuSync, Acu4GL, AcuBench, ACUCOBOL-GT, AcuConnect, AcuServer, AcuSQL, AcuXDBC, Aegis, AppManager, Artix, Atlas, Business Continuity Clustering, Caliber, Client for Windows, Cloud Manager and CloudAccess. It principally serves federal, airlines and healthcare industries. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan and internationally. Micro Focus International plc is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom. “

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

Shares of NYSE MFGP opened at $7.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Micro Focus International has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $8.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFGP. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the first quarter worth approximately $4,861,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 77.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 22,970 shares during the period. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 1,587.3% during the first quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. now owns 48,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 45,746 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the first quarter worth approximately $554,000. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

Further Reading: What does relative strength index mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Micro Focus International (MFGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.