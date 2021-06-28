MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.52 Per Share

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.515 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

MGM Growth Properties has raised its dividend payment by 21.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. MGM Growth Properties has a payout ratio of 145.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect MGM Growth Properties to earn $2.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.2%.

Shares of MGP stock opened at $36.89 on Monday. MGM Growth Properties has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $37.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.78. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 23.86%. The business had revenue of $194.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MGM Growth Properties news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $208,341.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MGP shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp started coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. MGM Growth Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.58.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

