M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Downgraded by HSBC

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) was downgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of M&G from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America cut shares of M&G from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of MGPUF opened at $3.31 on Monday. M&G has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $3.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.26.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

