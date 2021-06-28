MFA Financial (MFA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for MFA Financial (NYSE: MFA):
- 6/24/2021 – MFA Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MFA Mortgage Investments, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing in mortgage-backed securities. The company also has indirect investment in Lealand Place, a multifamily apartment property located in Lawrenceville, Georgia. In addition, it provides investment advisory services to a third-party institution with respect to their MBS portfolio investments. “
- 6/22/2021 – MFA Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 6/16/2021 – MFA Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MFA Mortgage Investments, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing in mortgage-backed securities. The company also has indirect investment in Lealand Place, a multifamily apartment property located in Lawrenceville, Georgia. In addition, it provides investment advisory services to a third-party institution with respect to their MBS portfolio investments. “
- 6/10/2021 – MFA Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 6/9/2021 – MFA Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.25 price target on the stock.
- 6/7/2021 – MFA Financial was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating.
- 5/28/2021 – MFA Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 5/25/2021 – MFA Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/19/2021 – MFA Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $4.00 to $4.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 5/19/2021 – MFA Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/18/2021 – MFA Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 5/8/2021 – MFA Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of MFA Financial stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.71. 235,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,977,219. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.73. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $4.90.
MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. MFA Financial had a net margin of 89.30% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Analysts forecast that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in MFA Financial by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 496,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 144,361 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MFA Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,292,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,341,000 after buying an additional 274,945 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MFA Financial by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 100,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 44,915 shares in the last quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in MFA Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,536,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MFA Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $554,000. 61.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.
