Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,861 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,783 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $12,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $24,979,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,904,000 after purchasing an additional 38,542 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,342 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 642.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MTH stock opened at $91.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $70.02 and a one year high of $120.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.70.
In other Meritage Homes news, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $709,195.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter L. Ax sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total transaction of $594,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,197.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,700 shares of company stock worth $2,246,975 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently issued reports on MTH shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.25.
Meritage Homes Profile
Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.
