Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,861 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,783 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $12,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $24,979,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,904,000 after purchasing an additional 38,542 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,342 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 642.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTH stock opened at $91.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $70.02 and a one year high of $120.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.70.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritage Homes news, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $709,195.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter L. Ax sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total transaction of $594,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,197.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,700 shares of company stock worth $2,246,975 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MTH shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.25.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

