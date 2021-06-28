Meme (MEME) Market Cap Hits $12.32 Million

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 40.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 28th. One Meme coin can now be bought for $440.07 or 0.01272081 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Meme has traded up 53% against the US dollar. Meme has a total market cap of $12.32 million and $3.21 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Meme

Meme is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

