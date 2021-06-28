Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Makes New Investment in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 9,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 9,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $139.70 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.11 and a 1-year high of $141.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

