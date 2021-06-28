Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $250,000 Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co reduced its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 323.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 41,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 31,750 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 186,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,709,000 after acquiring an additional 52,701 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 25.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ARE shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.00.

In other news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 1,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $334,226.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,248 shares in the company, valued at $9,004,944.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gary D. Dean sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total value of $710,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,244,046.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,947. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ARE opened at $184.67 on Monday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.08 and a 1 year high of $193.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $180.44.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 39.49%. The company had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 59.73%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

