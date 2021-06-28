Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 180 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Crown were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown by 108.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $583,449.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,506,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Crown in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

NYSE:CCK opened at $102.30 on Monday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.56 and a fifty-two week high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.81.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 5.90%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Crown’s payout ratio is 13.51%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

