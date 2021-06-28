Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $872,000 Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,248 shares of company stock valued at $14,196,884. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE COF opened at $159.99 on Monday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $57.30 and a 1-year high of $168.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.53. The company has a market cap of $72.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.78.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.02) EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.47.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

