Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $800,000 Stock Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 17.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 12.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 183.5% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 9,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 32.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 374.6% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

In other Masimo news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $498,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MASI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Masimo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $244.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 61.96 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $224.90. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $203.81 and a 52-week high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $299.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.22 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Featured Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.