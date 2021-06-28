Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $706,000 Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AMERCO by 38.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. grew its holdings in AMERCO by 1.5% during the first quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AMERCO by 40.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in AMERCO by 10.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AMERCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHAL stock opened at $572.03 on Monday. AMERCO has a 12 month low of $280.01 and a 12 month high of $657.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $579.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.87.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($1.31). AMERCO had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow acquired 81,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $551.76 per share, for a total transaction of $45,139,485.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,562,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,896,875.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

