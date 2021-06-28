Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,453 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,251 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,643 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total value of $4,873,006.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,503 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,559.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 263,995 shares of company stock worth $67,411,610. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $237.10 on Monday. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $272.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.68. The company has a market cap of $81.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

CI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cigna in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.00.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.