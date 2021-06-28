Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 53.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV opened at $312.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $279.35. The company has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.49, a PEG ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $228.81 and a 52-week high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total value of $184,590.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,340.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total transaction of $85,113.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,274.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,297 shares of company stock valued at $4,535,854 over the last three months. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.18.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

