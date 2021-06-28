Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Buys 6,650 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 154.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,054,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,159,000 after purchasing an additional 178,837 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,196,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,408,000 after purchasing an additional 150,093 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,198,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,608,000 after purchasing an additional 159,100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 4.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,836,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,522,000 after purchasing an additional 164,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,335,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,790,000 after purchasing an additional 24,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.71.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $88.98 on Monday. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.75. The company has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

