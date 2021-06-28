Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Boosts Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

In related news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $259,627.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total value of $211,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,265 shares of company stock worth $1,083,860 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVB. Truist lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $206.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.41.

AVB stock opened at $213.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.38 and a 12-month high of $216.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.34.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 73.19%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

See Also: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.