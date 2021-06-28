MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) to report ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MediWound’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.07). MediWound also reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediWound will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MediWound.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 million. MediWound had a negative net margin of 41.37% and a negative return on equity of 125.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDWD. Aegis began coverage on shares of MediWound in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of MediWound in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MediWound presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MediWound in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MediWound in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MediWound in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MediWound by 33.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in MediWound in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDWD traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.00. 22,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,256. The company has a market capitalization of $163.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.21. MediWound has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $6.42.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

