Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Stock Holdings Reduced by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 69.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,753 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 105.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 103.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $15,059,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,251,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,957,252.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

NYSE MPW opened at $20.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.36. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.42.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.02% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 71.34%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

